Iran seeks GCC backing for ‘nuclear-weapon-free zone’ in Middle East
The initiative would restrict the proliferation of policies that portray ‘Iran as a threat'
Iran has urged the Gulf Cooperation Council members (GCC) to back “nuclear-weapoon-free zone” initiative in Middle East, aiming for a long-standing stability in the region marred with months-long conflict.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Friday issued a statement in which the spokesperson dismissed the US and Israel’s position on “Iran’s peaceful nuclear program as false allegations,” as reported by Al Jazeera.
The ministry also made a major appeal to Gulf states to support “the initiative for a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East.” As per Tehran, the major push would restrict the proliferation of policies that portray “Iran as a threat.”
To achieve the enduring peace and security in the Middle East, the initiative will lay the foundation of “regional cooperation without foreign interference,” while condemning “efforts to portray Iran’s defensive, missile, and drone capabilities as a threat.”
The scathing statements come after Marco Rubio, the US Secretary of State, wrapped up the visit to Middle East aimed at winning the confidence of Gulf allies who showed concerns over recently signed memorandum of understanding.
Speaking at news conference, Rubio stated, “We will not be making any decisions or commitments that in any way undermines the prosperity, stability, or security of our Gulf partners.”
In response, the ministry called the US-GCC statements "interventionist, irresponsible, and provocative," while issuing warning against "continued hostile behaviour in the region.”
For the past few days, Iran and the US have been at odds over the issue of nuclear inspections. Both sides have issued conflicting statements, as Trump claimed that Iranian officials agreed to nuclear inspections for “infinity”, on the other hand, they asserted that Iran neither showed this kind of commitment nor were such clauses the parts of high-level talks.
The UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, explained that nuclear inspections will surely take place soon as a part of deal.
The GCC is a political, economic, and security alliance consisting of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar.
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