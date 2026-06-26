UK hits 36.9°C: June temperature record broken for third straight day

High temperatures has been recorded for the third consecutive day in UK amid soaring heatwave.

Britain's Meteorological Office said ‌the temperature reached 36.9 degrees Celsius in Suffolk, eastern England, on Friday, provisionally breaking the record for the hottest ‌June day for the third day in a row as the heatwave comes to an end.

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Temperatures in Britain are expected to smash records for June later this week as a heatwave hitting western Europe spreads north across ‌the Channel.

A rare red alert heat warning 'danger to life' has been issued as temperatures in the capital could reach up to 40C this week.

The emergency alert, which carries an official "danger to life" designation for both vulnerable people and healthy individuals throughout the week.

As the mercury could reach 39 to 40 degrees Celsius (102.2 degrees Fahrenheit) by the middle of the week, the country's weather forecaster said on Monday, this four-day heatwave would easily break the record for June set at 35.6 C in 1957 and later matched in 1976.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Britain was in July 2022 and stands at 40.3 C.

Britain's heatwave comes after high temperatures in France led to the deaths of three elderly people and forced schools in parts of the country to shut on Monday, with temperatures forecast to exceed 42 C, while there were also heat alerts for parts of northern Spain.

Schools, hospitals and trains in England and Wales will all be braced for the impact of extreme heat and people have been advised to stay at home instead of travelling and keep them cool and hydrated throughout the hot days.







