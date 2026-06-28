Pima County Sheriff responds to new claims in Nancy Guthrie case

The Pima County Sheriff, Chris Nanos, is evaluating the major new reports claiming there may be video evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Nanos made the comments during an interview on KVOI AM 1030’s Buckmaster Show on June 26, while he doesn't believe the new ransom claim or the listed investigation locations are real, the radio show itself is recorded in Tucson where Nancy Guthrie, 84, lives.

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According to Newsweek, “ I think the FBI has done a number of arrests for false or fake ransom notes.”

“It's a shame that happens, but I think we’re looking at another one of those today.”

At present, her whereabouts remains unknown even though the FBI and Sheriff’s Department released chilling photos showing a masked suspect.

The new ransom note indicated that the person is claiming to reveal the identities of Nancy Guthrie’s kidnappers and this time the individual alleges they have the video of the main suspect.

In this connection, the sheriff said: “ I can’t tell you much more about that because it would be inappropriate. It is ongoing.”

He further clarified that high-profile cases spark curiosity and produce fake notes, calling it a shame that these events for attention amid intense public interest.

According to TMZ, “What it contains is my definition of delivering them on a silver platter, a short video of the main guy with Nancy the day that was probably her last, pictures of both involved, names and addresses and age.”

Nonetheless, there is a significant reward in the case, while authorities have officially ruled out only Guthrie’s kids and their spouses as prime suspects in the missing person’s case which they believe as an abduction.

Additionally, they discovered Guthrie’s blood on her front stoop, according to a previous press briefing by the sheriff.