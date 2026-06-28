Millie Bobby Brown reveals her wild experience with pal Tom Cruise
Millie Bobby Brown made a rare confession about friendship with Tom Cruise
Millie Bobby Brown recently called Tom Cruise her "dear friend" revealing she once flew his helicopter.
The Strangers Things actress recently caught up with Happy Sad Confused podcast's host Josh Horowitz, and candidly talked about how much she loves doing her own stunts the way the Mission: Impossible actor does.
Millie gushed that she is "very lucky" to call Tom her pal, noting, "He's a dear friend. He's a wonderful man."
The actress, who is mom to a daughter, continued gushing over Tom, "Tom does the craziest stuff. I think he's trying to get me to somehow fly a plane at some point."
Millie then recalled how she flew his helicopter "before," she recalled, "I was like, 'This is the last time I ever fly any of his equipment."
The Enola Holmes star further noted performing her own stunts is "thrilling" while hoping that she would inspire more young girls.
"I really want young girls to think they can, you know? You'll always hear an older actor say, 'Don't do your own stunts,' and I get that," Millie shared, adding, "But back in the day, they might have been throwing you against a wall, and now, if you get a really great stunt coordinator and you learn how to land and you learn the whole technique of it, we as actors should know how to do certain things."
She then quipped, "I try to do 90% and the 10% is probably, you know, in my contract that I'm not allowed, even though I beg."
This came after she compared herself to Tom Cruise on Drew Barrymore show. She said in a previous episode of the show that while filming her movie Damsel she "felt like the female version of Tom Cruise."
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