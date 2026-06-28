Matt Damon talks about filming ‘The Odyssey’ with no ‘special treatment’





Matt Damon didn't receive any "special treatment" on the set of The Odyssey.

The 55-year-old actor leads the cast of director Sir Christopher Nolan's upcoming epic blockbuster as Odysseus, and he praised the team spirit of the project, insisting the big name stars of the production were treated just the same as the rest of the cast and crew.

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He told PEOPLE magazine, “There was no special treatment.”

"If you're out on a boat in the middle of the ocean and you get caught in a storm, you get wet with everybody else,” he added.

Matt continued, “Nobody's getting a hot beverage that you're not getting. You know what I mean? Everybody's on equal footing, including Chris, who was just as cold and wet as everybody else throughout the whole thing.”

“So, that made it feel like we were really all in it together, because we were. I do feel really bonded with everybody who was on that movie, cast and crew, because it was so challenging for everyone,” he gushed over his bond with The Odyssey cast.

Matt, who is joined in The Odyssey by the likes of Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron, admitted making the movie felt like an "expedition".

He said, “Every single day of filming that movie stands out because it felt more like an expedition than a film.”

“It was so difficult to get the shots that we got, the way that we got them, that it really required every single person on that cast and crew to just completely max out day after day after day,” Matt mentioned.

And the Good Will Hunting star promised audiences will be "getting [their] money's worth" if they see The Odyssey in the cinema.

“I came away from that experience just feeling really lucky and grateful that I got to be a part of a team like that, because it never could have worked if everybody hadn't completely just pushed themselves beyond what they thought they could do,” he mentioned.

“So, I'm really excited for people to see it. It's worth their money for what it took for us to make it. You'll be getting your money's worth,” Matt Damon assured as he asked fans to watch The Odyssey in cinemas.