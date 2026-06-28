Stevie Nicks emerges as rumored performer for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding

Stevie Nicks is rumoured to be performing at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, several reports claimed over the weekend.

As well as releasing I Knew It, I Knew You for the soundtrack of the new Toy Story film earlier this month, Swift has been busy planning her wedding to fiancé Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs American football team.

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She was also recently spotted celebrating the Knicks’ recent victory with the HAIM sisters, notably while wearing a shirt that read “Stevie Nicks”, which many have taken as an Easter egg about her upcoming nuptials.

Now, reports from Page Six and Rolling Stone have seen multiple sources claim that not only will Nicks be in attendance, but will be performing at the ceremony.

Their friendship is well-documented, with Swift saying she was “very lucky” to have the guidance of Nicks last year.

The two also went on a celebratory night in Dublin after Swift wrapped a three-show run in the city on her Eras Tour trek in 2024, and, the same night that they were pictured at the Hacienda bar.

Nicks was seen looking visibly emotional at Swift’s concert after she performed Midnights track You’re On Your Own, Kid.

The Fleetwood Mac front woman previously thanked the singer-songwriter for penning the song, because it captured how she felt about losing Christine McVie, the vocalist of the band alongside Nicks.

Elsewhere in that set, Taylor Swift also dedicated the live debut of Clara Bow to Stevie Nicks, the first time The Tortured Poets Department track had been played live.