‘Heartbroken’ Savannah Guthrie doing everything to stay strong after latest claims about Nancy

US TV host Savannah Guthrie is ‘exhausted and heartbroken’ following latest claims about her mother Nancy’s death after nearly five month she went missing.

A Hollywood expert has claimed that the Today host is ‘doing everything she can to stay strong.’

Advertisement

In his latest piece for Naughty But Nice substack, Rob Shuter has said Savannah is ‘exhausted, heartbroken, and doing everything she can to stay strong.’

He further said, “Everyone is praying this nightmare ends soon because nobody knows how much more one person can endure.”

The sources close to Savannah has said that she is determined to keep working, but staff members are becoming increasingly concerned about the toll this ordeal is taking behind the scenes.

Earlier, the expert said Savannah Guthrie has reached a breaking point and left her colleagues ‘deeply worried’ after fresh claims about her missing mother Nancy came to light.

Rob Shuter has claimed that Savannah may need to step away from the show as the emotional weight of the Nancy investigation becomes increasingly unbearable for her.

The insiders told the expert that Hoda Kotb has been put on standby and is ready to return to the anchor desk immediately should Savannah decide—or be encouraged—to take time away.

Meanwhile, following claims of Nancy death, Savannah delivered an emotional plea from the TODAY set.

She said "I don't have any comment on this story, and I'm not involved in our coverage, but I can't pretend I'm not here.

"I want to just take the opportunity to ask people - to really beg people - to come forward. Somebody knows something."