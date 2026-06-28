Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's ‘top-secret’ wedding location still a mystery?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly keeping their wedding guests in the dark as the duo has not unveiled the exact location of their much-anticipated nuptials to their guests yet.

According to a recent report by Us Weekly, the popstar, 36, and the NFL star, also 36, have asked guests to be in New York City on July 2 and July 3, but have not revealed where the ceremony will take place.

Advertisement

"Taylor and Travis told guests to be in NYC. No other location was provided," a source told the outlet.

The insider further shared that while the soon-to-be bride and groom are "putting their guests on hold for a couple days," they have reportedly spent "millions" on their big day.

This came after Travis' fellow NFL player, George Kittle, who is also invited to the wedding, revealed that the wedding preparations have reached their final stretch, admitting he has no idea where the wedding will be held.





George told Entertainment Tonight last week, "I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me, so... I'm half expecting there to be a jumbo jet on the runway and they put us on a plane somewhere."

Meanwhile, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani seemingly confirmed that the wedding will take place in NYC. During a June 15 press conference, he mentioned that the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the highly anticipated wedding would be “happening at the same time” while addressing the city's security plans during the big events.