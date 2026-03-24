Northern lights wane, but watch for midnight surprise to dazzle the sky

The northern lights may still be visible tonight, though the intense geomagnetic storming from the weekend is beginning to fade. NOAA forecasters expect unsettled to active conditions with a possibility of isolated minor (G1) storming early in the night.

There is a low-confidence chance that a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from March 22 could deliver a glancing blow to Earth tonight. If it hits, it could cause a brief and significant uptick in aurora brightness.

Skygazers can watch for a higher Kp index, which indicates stronger auroral activity and a further southward reach. However, the most crucial factor is a strong southward Bz. This allows solar particles to connect with Earth’s northward-pointing magnetic field, wreaking havoc and raining energized particles into the atmosphere to create light.

Earth is currently experiencing solar winds from coronal holes, which are keeping the atmosphere reverberating and sensitive to even small solar nudges. It is recommended to use tools like Space Weather Live to track real-time solar wind data.

Stargazers should keep their camera batteries charged, even as a brief enhancement in activity can produce photographic results. If a solar hit arrives at the right time and with favorable conditions, it could briefly enhance aurora activity. As Earth’s magnetic field is still reverberating from the weekend’s activities, even a small nudge could make a noticeable difference.