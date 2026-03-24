



Photo: Channing Tatum taps renowned writer for upcoming debut

Channing Tatum is reportedly ready to make his writing debut.

As per the latest report, the acting sensation will be releasing a romance novel next year. This book has been co-authored with Roxane Gay, who happens to be the acclaimed writer behind Bad Feminist.

Reflecting on their unexpected, Roxane recalled that it came about "in the most ridiculous way" while appearing on Dua Lipa's Service95 podcast.

The spark to this new beginning was seemingly ignited when a journalist asked Tatum about a certain writer who had a crush on him.

"A journalist asked him if he knew that there was this writer who had a crush on him and wrote a book called Bad Feminist," Roxane said.

"And he was like, ‘Oh, I haven't heard of it, but I'll look into it.’ And then he did."

Following this, the actor dug deep into Gay's work and found an inspiration to collaborate.

"And then someone approached him about doing a book project, and he was like, ‘Yes, I would love to, if I can co-write it with this person.’ "

As per the author, the book is expected to drop "hopefully next year" with lots of raunchy romance.

She confirmed, "It's very sexy. Lots and lots of s**."