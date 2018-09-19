Oil dips

Beijing/Singapore : Oil markets slipped on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, the world´s top crude consumers.

Brent crude futures had dropped 29 cents, or 0.37 percent, to $77.76 per barrel by 0632 GMT.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 15 cents, or 0.22 percent, at $68.76 per barrel.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose 10 percent tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

"The growing trade dispute has hurt trading sentiment. The impact on economic growth is slowly dripping in, which again hurts oil prices," Wang Xiao, head of crude research at Guotai Junan Futures, said on Tuesday.