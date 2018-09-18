Indian soldier killed in Kashmir attack

ISLAMABAD: In Indian held Kashmir (IHK), an Indian soldier was killed in an attack in Kulgam district on Monday.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the Indian trooper, identified as Mukhtar Ahmad Malik alias Mukhtar Gola of the Territorial Army 162 BN who was a former member of Indian army-sponsored dreaded Ikhwan group commander, was shot dead at Shurat area of the district.

On the other hand, shutdown is also being observed in Banihal town of Ramban district against the recent killings in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

All shops and other commercial establishments remained closed in the highway town while public transport was off the roads.

Meanwhile, train service remained suspended for the third consecutive day, today, in the Kashmir valley, where Joint Resistance Leadership has called a general strike against the killing of six youth by the Indian forces in Kulgam district.