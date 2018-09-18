Three Pak athletes to compete in Youth Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will have a token participation in the Youth Olympics with one each athlete in wrestling, weightlifting and shooting selected to compete.

The third Summer Youth Games are scheduled to be held at Buenos Aires (Argentina) from October 6-18.Farhan Amjid (weightlifting), Inayat Ullah (wrestling) and Nubaira Babur (shooting) are to carry Pakistan hopes in the Games. The three will be accompanied by three officials with one to serve as chef de mission of the contingent.

Syed Aqib Sherazi, a baseball player, has also been selected by IOC to represent Pakistan as Young Change Maker (Youth Ambassador) for the Games.It is worth mentioning here that the organisers of the event would bear athletes’ travelling and boarding lodging expenses. The government of Pakistan will only have to look after the national attire and daily allowances of the small contingent.

The last Youth Olympics silver medallist Pakistan hockey team has failed to qualify for the Buenos Aires Games. Asia would be represented by India and Bangladesh in the hockey competition.