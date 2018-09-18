SHC issue notice to ECP, PTI MNA on disqualification plea

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission of Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Faisal Vawda on a petition filed against him for allegedly concealing details of properties abroad.

Petitioner Qadir Khan Mandokhel submitted that PTI candidate Vawda, who was elected MNA from National Assembly constituency NA-249, submitted a false declaration with regard to his assets and properties, US nationality and bank loans while filing the nomination papers before the returning officer.

He alleged that Vawda was still a US national and he did not surrender his nationality, contending that his objection was not considered properly by the returning officer when the objection was raised at the time of the filing of the nomination papers. Mandokhel said that the PTI candidate concealed financial assistance of approximate Rs40 million obtained from the former Royal Bank of Scotland in the 2000s for the purpose of purchasing a 2,033-square-yard bungalow in DHA Phase V; besides, he failed to provide money trail for the purchase of properties abroad. He submitted that the respondent failed to provide the details of the mortgage loan obtained from UK and Malaysian banks and also concealed the description of moveable properties and did not provide documentary evidences.

The petitioner further alleged that the PTI candidate despite having more than Rs130 million assets did not pay a single penny as tax and concealed facts from the Federal Board of Revenue. He stated that due to the concealment of certain facts from the election commission, the PTI MNA does not fulfil the mandatory requirements of Article 62 of the constitution for becoming an eligible candidate for becoming a member of parliament and he may be declared a disqualified as member of parliament.

He filed an application for an urgent hearing, submitting that election record could be tampered with to defeat the purpose of the petition. A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Ali Mazhar directed the ECP counsel and PTI MNA to file comments on the petition and adjourned the hearing till October 11.