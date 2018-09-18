Imran visits Saudi Arabia today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is undertaking his maiden state visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday (today).

The two-day visit is taking place on the invitation of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Imran will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Minister for Finance Asad Umar and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood.

Contrary to earlier speculations, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa is not part of the prime minister’s entourage, as he is in China.

Imran will call on King Salman and Crown Prince Salman. The king will also host a state banquet for the prime minister at the Royal Court. Accompanying ministers will also meet with their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

According to sources, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maleki has put up tireless efforts to make the visit possible at the earliest and fruitful for the two brotherly nations.

Earlier, it was made public that Prime Minister Khan had no plan to undertake any foreign trip in the first three months of his government, but incidentally the first visit is taking place even before the completion of first month of the government, the sources reminded.

During the visit to Saudi Arabia, Secretary General of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr. Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen will call on the prime minister. Pakistan is a leading and active member of the organization.

The prime minister will also perform Umra and pay a visit to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH). He along with delegation will arrive in Abu Dhabi in the evening on September 19 and will be received by His Royal Highness Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of the UAE. He is visiting UAE on the invitation of the crown prince. The two leaders will discuss issues of bilateral interest.