Tue September 18, 2018
September 18, 2018

A planet in peril

The year 2018 has witnessed the worst effects of global warming. We have witnessed Hurricane Florence in Carolina, wildfires in California, Typhoon Mangkhut in the Philippines, floods in Kerala, India, and the worst drought in Sweden. All of these catastrophes are the by-products of an excessive dependence on coal, oil and gas. Pakistan is also among the countries that will be worst affected by global warming.

Severe droughts are expected in Pakistan by 2025. Its effects will be inexorable unless pragmatic measures are taken to counter global warming. This can be countered through policies and suitable laws that should be implemented on both national and international levels.

Engr Salman Shah

Peshawar

