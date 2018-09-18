UoP postpones BS final merit list

PESHAWAR: The University of Peshawar (UoP) has postponed the issuance of final merit list for admission to BS four-year programme in view of the directives of the Peshawar High Court.

According to a statement of the university on Monday, the new date for the final merit list would soon be given.

The students seeking admission to the university were asked to keep themselves updated from the university’s official website: www.uop.edu.pk. The university had earlier announced to declare the final merit today (Tuesday).