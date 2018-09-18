Forest guards seek upgradation

PESHAWAR: Forest guards serving under the Billion Tree Tsunami forestation project have asked the government to materialise its commitment about their scale upgradation.

Speaking at a news conference here on Monday, Forest Guards Foresters and D/Rangers Association Khyber Pakhtun-khwa President Muhammad Zeb Khan said the Billion Tree Tsunami project was recognised at the world level.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government gained popularity at the world level due to this project.

Muhammad Zeb Khan maintained that forest guards were the custodians of forests as they had rendered sacrifices for protection of the forests.

He said that the Billion Tree Tsunami project was completed in a short span of time. He said it would be impossible for employees to continue their duty under the prevailing circumstances.