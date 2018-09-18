Proposals for new LG system to be finalised soon: minister

LAHORE: Village council and neighbourhood will be made on lesser population in the proposed local government bill of Punjab.

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan revealed this in a meeting held here on Monday. He said new proposals are in the process according to the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, adding the proposals will be finalised in the coming week. He revealed thirty percent annual development funds will be spent on development projects, and funds worth one crore rupees will be used on councillor level.

Abdul Aleem Khan said power of local and district governments should be clear and separated from each other. District government will be responsible for mega projects. Local council will be comprised of 11 members. These institutes will also work on generating the funds at local level, he said.

The senior minister said keeping in view the past experiences, power of municipal government should be very clear and strictly monitored. Law Minister Raja Basharat, Secretary Local bodies Arif Anwar Baloch and other senior officers were also present in the meeting. In the meeting, the senior minister directed investigation into solid waste and management companies and said he could not see the city to be untidy and sought report on cleanliness. He said ensuring best environment is the main priority of the government, adding he could not make compromise on cleanliness.