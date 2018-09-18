THQ hospitals given 60 days to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has extended 60-day deadline to all tehsil headquarters hospitals to improve their performance, giving warning: “In future ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative officers shall be written on the basis of their attitude towards patients”.

The minister was chairing a meeting with all CEOs of District Health Authorities and Medical Superintendents of THQs hospitals across Punjab, according to a handout issued here on Monday. “No efforts will be spared to make emergencies of hospitals up to the mark,” she vowed.

The health minister directed blood banks in all public hospitals be functional. “No emergency can deliver efficient service until there was a functional blood bank,” she observed. Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the meeting that fresh stock of medicines has been dispatched to all districts and announced forensic audit of the stock.

She directed all medical superintendents to avoid referring patients to Lahore unnecessarily. “In future specialists concerned will mention in written that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and referring of patients to major hospitals in big cities was unavoidable,” she said.

The minister was of the view that patients should be provided all health facilities on their doorstep and if there were any lapses then inform the government.”We were here to provide all facilities,” she promised, and directed focal persons be appointed in all THQ hospitals within two days.

KEMU: King Edward Medical University on Monday held a laptop distribution ceremony in which former principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahmood said it was need of the hour that clinical conferences should be held on regular basis to improve quality of research work. “The publication of research work in national and international journals is of immense importance,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal said KEMU was premier institution of the country and its research work should be of top quality. Rawalpindi Medical University former vice-chancellor and SIMS Department of ENT Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad also addressed the audience.

King Edward Medical University Registrar Prof Irshad Husain, Allied Health Sciences Dean Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Muhammad Sharif, Prof Sajid Abaidullah, Prof Zujaja Zaheer, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Admission: Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen Monday said in all the 43 nursing schools of Punjab admissions have been started for three-year training course while the applications would be received online.

She visited Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital and the special counters of other schools where she talked to different applicants. She said students who have passed intermediate with science would be preferred.

She said special counters were established where nursing instructors would provide guidance to the applicants. She said, in any case, no admission form would be received by hand. Every applicant has to follow the procedure of online application in this regard. After completion of the training, nurses could get job in grade-16 as per the government policy, she added.

Post Graduate College of Nursing Principal Kauser Sardar, Services Hospital Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen, Lahore General Hospital Principal Razia Bano, Samreena Ghafoor, Shehnaz Dar, Shamshad Niazi and Ismaa Taaj were also present on the occasion.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has been awarded an international certification for its quality management system for fulfilling requirements of the International Quality Standard Specifications.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, by meeting the rigorous criteria for the ISO 9001:2015 standards, the PHC has shown its ability to consistently deliver an effective quality management system and drive continuous improvements to its services and internal processes. This international certification is now a true testament to the PHC’s dedication to the highest levels of quality management in its procedures and processes.

With this, it stands proven that the Commission is practicing standards to consistently and efficiently provide services for meeting the treatment needs of citizens and regulatory requirements of the healthcare establishments.