Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Former secretary to Amin Fahim arrested in UK

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

THQ hospitals given 60 days to improve performance

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has extended 60-day deadline to all tehsil headquarters hospitals to improve their performance, giving warning: “In future ACRs of medical officers and those of administrative officers shall be written on the basis of their attitude towards patients”.

The minister was chairing a meeting with all CEOs of District Health Authorities and Medical Superintendents of THQs hospitals across Punjab, according to a handout issued here on Monday. “No efforts will be spared to make emergencies of hospitals up to the mark,” she vowed.

The health minister directed blood banks in all public hospitals be functional. “No emergency can deliver efficient service until there was a functional blood bank,” she observed. Dr Yasmin Rashid informed the meeting that fresh stock of medicines has been dispatched to all districts and announced forensic audit of the stock.

She directed all medical superintendents to avoid referring patients to Lahore unnecessarily. “In future specialists concerned will mention in written that there was no sufficient facility for treatment and referring of patients to major hospitals in big cities was unavoidable,” she said.

The minister was of the view that patients should be provided all health facilities on their doorstep and if there were any lapses then inform the government.”We were here to provide all facilities,” she promised, and directed focal persons be appointed in all THQ hospitals within two days.

KEMU: King Edward Medical University on Monday held a laptop distribution ceremony in which former principal Prof Dr Mahmood Ali Malik was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mahmood said it was need of the hour that clinical conferences should be held on regular basis to improve quality of research work. “The publication of research work in national and international journals is of immense importance,” he said.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal said KEMU was premier institution of the country and its research work should be of top quality. Rawalpindi Medical University former vice-chancellor and SIMS Department of ENT Chairman Prof Dr Muhammad Amjad also addressed the audience.

King Edward Medical University Registrar Prof Irshad Husain, Allied Health Sciences Dean Prof Syed Asghar Naqi, Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Prof Muhammad Sharif, Prof Sajid Abaidullah, Prof Zujaja Zaheer, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Admission: Punjab Nursing Director General Kauser Parveen Monday said in all the 43 nursing schools of Punjab admissions have been started for three-year training course while the applications would be received online.

She visited Nursing College of Lahore General Hospital and the special counters of other schools where she talked to different applicants. She said students who have passed intermediate with science would be preferred.

She said special counters were established where nursing instructors would provide guidance to the applicants. She said, in any case, no admission form would be received by hand. Every applicant has to follow the procedure of online application in this regard. After completion of the training, nurses could get job in grade-16 as per the government policy, she added.

Post Graduate College of Nursing Principal Kauser Sardar, Services Hospital Chief Nursing Superintendent Samina Yasmeen, Lahore General Hospital Principal Razia Bano, Samreena Ghafoor, Shehnaz Dar, Shamshad Niazi and Ismaa Taaj were also present on the occasion.

PHC: The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) has been awarded an international certification for its quality management system for fulfilling requirements of the International Quality Standard Specifications.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, by meeting the rigorous criteria for the ISO 9001:2015 standards, the PHC has shown its ability to consistently deliver an effective quality management system and drive continuous improvements to its services and internal processes. This international certification is now a true testament to the PHC’s dedication to the highest levels of quality management in its procedures and processes.

With this, it stands proven that the Commission is practicing standards to consistently and efficiently provide services for meeting the treatment needs of citizens and regulatory requirements of the healthcare establishments.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

Ranbir Kapoor still considers himself an average actor

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook