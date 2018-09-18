PML-N office-bearers join PML-Q

LAHORE: PML-N chairmen, vice-chairmen, councillors and district office-bearers called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and announced joining (PML-Q) in Gujrat on Monday.

Union Council 1 Chairman Ashraf Rehania and Union Council 6 Vice-Chairman Bashir Ahmad Janjua and former Nazim Mirza Atta Muhammad along with their supporters announced supporting Pakistan Muslim League and Tehrik-e-Insaf joint candidate from NA-69 Moonis Elahi.

On this occasion, MPA Khadeeja Farooqui, Ansar Ghumman, major (R) Nasim Akbar Farooqui, Ch Ejaz Warraich, Mian Imran Masood, Mian Pervaiz Akhtar Pagganwala, Ch Ijaz Shahdola, Nadeem Akhtar Malhi and other Muslim League leaders were also present. Expressing gratitude to these leaders on joining the party, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said: “We all have to undertake journey for progress together, former rulers always gave preference to their personal works, because of this the people remained without their fundamental rights, anti-farmer government had dumped entire province budget on the metro.”