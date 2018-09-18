Nibali, Aru make provisional Italy team for cycling worlds

MILAN: Veteran Italian cycling stars Vincenzo Nibali and Fabio Aru have been selected for a provisional 12-man Italy team for the road race world championships in Austria this month.

The two all-rounders struggled during the Tour of Spain, which ended on Sunday.Former ‘Vuelta’ winner, Aru, 28, crashed on the Spanish stage race while 33-year-old Nibali, who has won all the Grand Tours including the Tour de France in 2014, has struggled for form.

The pair were selected alongside Domenico Pozzovivo, Gianluca Brambilla, Damiano Caruso and Gianni Moscon, winner of the Italian one-day race the Coppa Agostoni at the weekend, who has returned in form from his five-week suspension for violent conduct during the Tour de France.The world championships are held in Innsbruck from September 22 to 30.