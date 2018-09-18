Tue September 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today

PM Imran Khan heads to Saudi Arabia in first foreign trip today
61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

61 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow
Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges

Pakistani couple arrested in London over money laundering charges
Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan

Symbols of colonial rule come crashing down: PM Imran Khan
Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK

Farhan Junejo, close aide of late PPP leader, reportedly arrested in UK
Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

Momina Mustehsan's song crosses 100 million views on YouTube

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

PM Imran discusses money laundering, asset recovery issues with UK Home Secretary

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
September 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Stocks lose near a percent as gas tariff hike weighs

Stocks lost near one percent on Monday after government jacked natural gas prices up to 20 percent, panicking mini-budget-wary investors into selling amid thin trade as this development is feared to deal a blow to the profits of the companies that consume gas commercially, dealers said.

The decision, according to Petroleum Minister Chaudhry Sarwar in effect slashes consumer subsidies that he said were a fiscal drag on the government’s budget. The move is said to help ease part of the Rs152 billion deficit for Sui Northern and Sui Southern that are bleeding cash and subsidising consumers and industries.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporations said stocks fell across the board amid thin trade on investor concerns over Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decision to raise local gas tariff, which was likely to weaken corporate earnings outlook.

“Uncertainty over revised finance bill announcements, government plans for major cut in PSDP (Public Sector Development Program), unresolved circular debt crises, and concerns over ongoing foreign outflows contributed to a bearish close at the apex bourse,” Mehanti added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index fell 0.98 percent or 399.84 points to close at 40,520.47 points, while its KSE-30 shares index dropped 1.15 percent or 229.77 points to end at 19,793.78 points.

Of 358 scrips, active astir today, 68 moved up, 265 retreated, and 25 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 145.200 billion shares as compared to the turnover of 156.759 billion shares in the previous session.

Shumaila Badar, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market was negative right from the start of the session and then became even more bearish after news that the ECC had approved a hike in gas tariffs. She added that companies like Lucky Cement and DG Khan Cement, being negatively affected by gas tariff hike, were among the top contributors to the index's declines, while another top contributor was Dawood Hercules as it announced that it was no longer considering acquiring a, Edotco Pakistan, a telecommunications tower company. “A mini-budget may possibly be presented before the Parliament tomorrow, which will affect the market in the coming days,” Badar said.

Salman Ahmad, head of equity sales at Aba Ali Habib Securities, said market recorded declines owing to upcoming mini-budget-related uncertainties. "Investors remained sidelined and rather resorted to selling wondering as to what kind of measures Finance Minister Asad Umar will reveal on Tuesday and whether or not they would be harsh on the business, which created doubts,” Ahmad said.

He further said several investors had pinned hopes on Sunday’s meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan, but the session turned out to be listless and rather it was heard that time was needed to keep things on right footing. “A road map about economy has yet not been cleared yet,” Ahmad said.

The highest gainers were Indus Motor Company, up Rs22.54 to close at Rs1500.62/share, and Bata Pakistan, up Rs9.99 to finish at Rs1839.99/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Colgate Palmolive, down Rs124.10 to close at Rs2357.90/share, and Ghandhara Industries, down Rs34.90 to close at Rs663.16/share.

Pakistan Suzuki Motors Company Limited recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of Rs34,400 shares. The scrip gained Rs6.21 to close at Rs275.19/share.

The lowest volumes were witnessed in Lotte Chemical, recording a turnover of 23.728 million shares, the scrip lost Rs0.23 to end at Rs14.21/share.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg

Wawrinka wobbles to winning start in St Petersburg
Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival

Drugs kill seven at Vietnam music festival
Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

Muhammad Ali becomes first boxer to win fight despite diabetes

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Photos & Videos

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners

Political Emmys surprise with live proposal, grab bag of winners
Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years

Juhi Chawla, Rishi Kapoor to reunite onscreen after 22 years
She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

She brings out the best in me: Abhishek Bachchan on working with Aishwarya

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook

Britain´s Meghan launches Grenfell cookbook