Mon September 17, 2018
Petroleum Division finds something fishy in Qatar LNG deal

To fix Pakistan, all Imran Khan needs is…

New Pakistan, old hurdles

ECC okays gas tariff hike

PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

Imran Khan promises master plan for Karachi

70 luxury cars of PM House auctioned

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PTI govt is behaving like a retailer who has been handed the finance of a multinational company

PPP MPA submits resolution against Kalabagh dam

Top Story

MA
Mumtaz Alvi
September 17, 2018

ECP promotion body takes up 50 cases today

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s departmental promotion committee meets on Monday (today) to take up the related cases of some 50 gazetted officers.

The Election Commission Secretary, Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad, will chair the meeting to be also participated by the four provincial election commissioners here at the Election Commission Secretariat.

The committee meeting was due in June-July but was not held owing to general election on July 25, as it was decided last year in September that the committee will meet twice in a year for the good news.

According to a senior official of the Election Commission at least 20 officials in Grade-16 are to be promoted to the next grade, while another 16 will get promoted to Grade 18. Eight or nine officers in Grade 18 will be promoted to Grade 19 and seven will get promotion to next grade. “Those going to be promoted have already fulfilled the requisite formalities and awaiting the good news that is coming Monday after the massive general election,” he explained.

At least two are poised for promotion from Grade 20 to Grade 21. Presently, there is only one officer in Grade 21, Zafar Iqbal, who is provincial election commissioner Punjab while nine posts in this grade are lying vacant. “These promotions will entail postings and transfers before the upcoming bye-election in 37 constituencies or just after the electoral exercise,” the official maintained.

