Murder victim’s skeleton found

LAHORE: The skeleton of a man, who was kidnapped almost five months back in the Township area, was recovered in Muridke on Sunday.

According to police, on the day of the incident, victim Amir was called from his house by his business partner Yaseen Dogar, who had a monetary dispute with him. The latter took him to Muridke and allegedly stabbed him to death. Later, he buried his body there. Police have recovered the victim’s skeleton.

Woman dies: A married woman died under ambiguous circumstances in the Liaqatabad area on Sunday. The woman was identified as Asiya, wife of Sajid of Liaqatabad. Police said that the couple used to exchange of harsh words with each other over domestic issues. The victim’s family accused Sajid of poisoning her to death.

However, Sajid claimed that she had ended her life by taking poisonous pills. Police have detained Sajid and removed the body to morgue. Youth found dead:A 22-year-old youth was found dead in the Shera Kot area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Aqeel. His identification was known by the papers found in his pocket. Passersby had spotted the body near motorway and informed police. The youth, clad in Shalwar-Kameez, seemed to be a member of a well-off family. Police have removed the body to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 83 criminals, including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 419 litre liquor, 7,856 gram charas, 32 pistols, 08 rifles and 701 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, PHP also extended help to 3,029 motorists, besides reuniting 16 children named M Fahad, M Anwar, Ayyub Maseeh, M Abdullah, Lalo, Adeel, Sumeer, Abid Raza, M Farhan, M Shahzad, M Aslam, Ali Hamza, Shahzad Ahmad, Ahsan Mehmood, Abdullah, Rizwan and Faheem with their parents.