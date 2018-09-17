Mon September 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi

Prime Minister Imran promises master plan for Karachi
The messiah and the leper

The messiah and the leper
Streamlining the EAC

Streamlining the EAC
New Pakistan, old hurdles

New Pakistan, old hurdles
President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today

President Arif Alvi to address Parliament today
Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania

Two US basketball players stabbed in fight in Romania
Mini-budget, mega issues

Mini-budget, mega issues

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

WhatsApp to reportedly launch 'Dark Mode'

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today

PM House luxury cars auction to be held today
20 injured as train derails near Attock

20 injured as train derails near Attock

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Murder victim’s skeleton found

LAHORE: The skeleton of a man, who was kidnapped almost five months back in the Township area, was recovered in Muridke on Sunday.

According to police, on the day of the incident, victim Amir was called from his house by his business partner Yaseen Dogar, who had a monetary dispute with him. The latter took him to Muridke and allegedly stabbed him to death. Later, he buried his body there. Police have recovered the victim’s skeleton.

Woman dies: A married woman died under ambiguous circumstances in the Liaqatabad area on Sunday. The woman was identified as Asiya, wife of Sajid of Liaqatabad. Police said that the couple used to exchange of harsh words with each other over domestic issues. The victim’s family accused Sajid of poisoning her to death.

However, Sajid claimed that she had ended her life by taking poisonous pills. Police have detained Sajid and removed the body to morgue. Youth found dead:A 22-year-old youth was found dead in the Shera Kot area on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Aqeel. His identification was known by the papers found in his pocket. Passersby had spotted the body near motorway and informed police. The youth, clad in Shalwar-Kameez, seemed to be a member of a well-off family. Police have removed the body to morgue.

PHP: Punjab Highway Patrol claimed to have arrested 83 criminals, including 19 proclaimed offenders (POs). PHP teams also seized 419 litre liquor, 7,856 gram charas, 32 pistols, 08 rifles and 701 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, PHP also extended help to 3,029 motorists, besides reuniting 16 children named M Fahad, M Anwar, Ayyub Maseeh, M Abdullah, Lalo, Adeel, Sumeer, Abid Raza, M Farhan, M Shahzad, M Aslam, Ali Hamza, Shahzad Ahmad, Ahsan Mehmood, Abdullah, Rizwan and Faheem with their parents.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup

Pakistan crush Hong Kong in Asia Cup
Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study

Robots to take over 52 percent labour market by 2025: study
Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports

Udaari receives global recognition, BBC reports
Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Victoria Beckham debuts at home to celebrate decade in fashion

Photos & Videos

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

PM Imran's warm handshake with Sindh CM stirs hope for better future

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC