All athletes have equal right to utilise sports facilities: Bhatti

LAHORE: Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti has said that all male and female athletes of the province have equal right to utilise the top standard sports facilities established by Sports Board Punjab across the province; he expressed these views during his meeting with a young female swimmer Uswa Siddique at his office the other day.

Young female swimmer Uswa Siddique was given free membership of Punjab International Swimming Complex on the instructions of Punjab Sports Minister. It’s pertinent to mention here that Uswa, through a letter, had requested Punjab Sports Minister to give her membership of Punjab International Swimming Complex. Bhatti said Punjab govt is working rapidly to improve the sports structure in the province. “We are quite confident that Punjab govt will establish top standard sports facilities especially in the backward areas of the province and sports lovers will witness revolutionary changes in the sports field soon”. Bhatti said revolutionary measures are being taken to trace fresh sports talent. “Punjab govt under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is committed to provide all sports facilities to all youngsters of the province. The female players of the province have also significant achievements to their credit. We are proud of them,” he maintained. Uswa Siddique, during her meeting with Punjab Sports Minister, expressed her wish to swim in the Punjab International Swimming Complex and win laurels for the country in the swimming field in future,” she added.

Earlier, Punjab Sports Minister along with Punjab Governor Ch Sarwar, Col Ashfaq, Col Ayaz and other top officials also witnessed the final of Lahore Qalandars’ Player Development Programme at Gaddafi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Mr Lewin, Managing Director of Huawei Punjab, also had a meeting with Punjab Sports Minister.

Moreover, a Sports and Culture Wing delegation from Faisalabad also met with Rai Taimoor Bhatti under the leadership of Mirza Khalid.