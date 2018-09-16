Pak deaf team thrash India by 101 runs

LAHORE: Pakistan deaf team won the 2nd match against India by a huge margin of 101 runs on Saturday. India put Pakistan in to bat first after winning the toss. Pakistan scored 139 runs in 20 overs. Attacking opening batsman Bilal Yousuf scored 78 not out with five big sixes. Captain Qamar Naveed scored 25 runs. Naidu took 2 wickets and captain Virender got 1 wicket respectively for India. In reply, India could not cope with accurate bowling of Pakistan and bowled out for 38 runs in 12.4 overs. Pakistan pacers Usman Ameer and Naeem Arshad took three wickets each while Bilal Tariq grabbed two scalps. Later, Pakistan’s aggressive opener Bilal Yousuf was declared man of the match. Sunday is rest day for Pakistan.