Sun September 16, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 16, 2018

Universities asked not to use ‘Doctor’ in BS degrees

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has instructed all universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) not to use title of ‘Doctor’ in their BS degrees nomenclature without getting prior approval from respective National Curriculum Review Committees (NCRCs) constituted by HEC.

A letter issued to vice chancellors, rectors and heads of HEIs, reveals that some of the universities and HEIs are offering undergraduate degree programmes with title of Doctor in their nomenclature without taking approval from NCRCs which is misleading the students, their parents and employers at large who request HEC for clarifications.

“All the universities and Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are hereby directed to stop further admissions in such programmes and withdraw their advertisements in newspapers as well as on their websites and social media platforms with immediate effect,” the letter underlines. The letter mentions few degree titles as Doctor of Dietetics and Nutritional Sciences, Doctor of Optometry, Doctor of Medical Laboratory Sciences and Medical Imaging Doctor, etc. which will not be recognised by HEC, whereas HEC has approved curriculum and nomenclature of the degree title, Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT), a five-year degree programme.

