Roof collapses after fire

LAHORE : The roof of a double-storey house collapsed in New Mozang, Samanabad, on Saturday after a major fire broke out on the premises. Firefighters extinguished the fire after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

reunited: The Lost & Found Centre of Punjab Police Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC3), Kasur, spotted and managed to reunite a six-year old child with his parents.

The police communication officer, in-charge of the surveillance cameras of the scene, spotted the child making hue and cry in the Steel Bagh Chowk vicinity. He rushed Mohafiz Force to the spot so that they take him into safe custody. Later on, following a search trail for around two hours, the cops traced his parents who thanked Punjab Safe Cities Authority for reuniting their child with them.

In a similar move and the same area watched by the active officers, a suspicious person was spotted and Mohafiz Force was asked to probe him. Upon his body search, an illegal pistol and bullets were seized from him. The accused, Abid, son of Hassan, was arrested and handed over to Sadr police station. The police communication officers carrying out vigilance and response duties are rewarded by PSCA with incentives and awards. PSCA has urged the citizens to play their part of the responsibility by immediately reporting about any suspicious activity or missing person to Emergency Helpline 15.