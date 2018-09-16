Sun September 16, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi

Kabul visit fruitful, no more clouds of fear: Qureshi
CJP, Saad exchange harsh words

CJP, Saad exchange harsh words
Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday

Trump administration to send US cellphones a test alert on Thursday
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
People to get powers through strong LGs: PM

People to get powers through strong LGs: PM
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

National

Murtaza Ali Shah
September 16, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Sahabzada Jahangir ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

LONDON: Imran Khan’s British national friend and political adviser Sahabzada Amir Jahangir has said that he’s not interested in any ambassadorial role, but will be working towards taking investment to Pakistan to make “Naya Pakistan”.

Speaking to The News from Islamabad, Sahabzada Jahangir said he will not be taking up any position in Britain and reports that he is lobbying to take a position in Pakistan’s High Commission in London are incorrect.

Reports surfaced that Amir Jahangir, who is Imran Khan’s friend for 40 years, could become Pakistan’s high commissioner to the UK after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also a good friend of Amir Jahangir, directed the country's High Commissioner to the UK Sahabzada Ahmed Khan to report at the Foreign Office in Islamabad after “irresponsible activity” at an awards ceremony here.

Amir Jahangir said he had met Imran Khan many times after the PTI leader took oath as prime minister of Pakistan, but didn’t lobby for himself for any position.

“I have no desire for any ambassadorial assignment. I am hugely privileged and honoured to enjoy the trust and friendship of my leader Imran Khan. The only urging desire left in me is to serve the poor masses of Pakistan who have been neglected by the rulers for last 70 years,” he told The News.

He said that welfare and rights of overseas Pakistanis was his top priority.

“They should be allowed to participate in general elections and take government assignments, after all they remit $20 billion and further inject similar amount in Pakistan economy through their personal travels to their homeland. I am returning to England to mobile expatriates to join hands and line up behind Imran Khan for building a Naya Pakistan by investing in private and public sector. Their financial help will create jobs and boost the economy which will considerably improve the welfare of the poor masses.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener

Sri Lanka suffer humiliating defeat from Bangladesh in Asia Cup opener
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC