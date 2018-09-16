Sahabzada Jahangir ‘not interested’ in ambassadorial role

LONDON: Imran Khan’s British national friend and political adviser Sahabzada Amir Jahangir has said that he’s not interested in any ambassadorial role, but will be working towards taking investment to Pakistan to make “Naya Pakistan”.

Speaking to The News from Islamabad, Sahabzada Jahangir said he will not be taking up any position in Britain and reports that he is lobbying to take a position in Pakistan’s High Commission in London are incorrect.

Reports surfaced that Amir Jahangir, who is Imran Khan’s friend for 40 years, could become Pakistan’s high commissioner to the UK after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who is also a good friend of Amir Jahangir, directed the country's High Commissioner to the UK Sahabzada Ahmed Khan to report at the Foreign Office in Islamabad after “irresponsible activity” at an awards ceremony here.

Amir Jahangir said he had met Imran Khan many times after the PTI leader took oath as prime minister of Pakistan, but didn’t lobby for himself for any position.

“I have no desire for any ambassadorial assignment. I am hugely privileged and honoured to enjoy the trust and friendship of my leader Imran Khan. The only urging desire left in me is to serve the poor masses of Pakistan who have been neglected by the rulers for last 70 years,” he told The News.

He said that welfare and rights of overseas Pakistanis was his top priority.

“They should be allowed to participate in general elections and take government assignments, after all they remit $20 billion and further inject similar amount in Pakistan economy through their personal travels to their homeland. I am returning to England to mobile expatriates to join hands and line up behind Imran Khan for building a Naya Pakistan by investing in private and public sector. Their financial help will create jobs and boost the economy which will considerably improve the welfare of the poor masses.”