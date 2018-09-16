Jail cop among four robbers arrested

District South police on Saturday arrested four alleged criminals, including a jail police constable, over charges of involvement in burglaries and other crimes.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Omer Shahid Hamid of District South said that a few days ago, a robbery was committed at the house of Zohaib Babar Bhatti situated on Khayaban-e-Ghalib, Shaheen Crossing, DHA, in which the culprits looted Rs100,000, foreign currency amounting to Rs4,000, golden ornaments, two wristwatches and four cellphones, including Samsung S9, and fled on a motorcycle.

The Sahil police station registered an FIR and an investigation was started. Police tracked the number of the motorcycle via CCTV cameras, verified the owner of the motorcycle through the Sindh Excise Department, and reached the house of the owner, Saifullah, who informed the police that he had sold the motorcycle to one Moeed, who was a constable in the jail police.

SSP Hamid said they had talked to the jail authorities and sought details of Moeed.

The jail authorities were said to have told the police that Moeed had been absent from duty for the past 20 days.

Later, they carried out some raids and managed to arrest Moeed, while his associate Samarzaada alias Sheena, who is a car denter, is at large.

The police seized the motorcycle used in the offence. Further investigations are under way.

A police team of Arambagh arrested two men identified as Nasir Hussain and Mohammad Akhar and seized a stolen motorcycle of Preedy Police Station, four IPhones, a Samsung S6 which they had snatched from Super Market police remit, a G-Five mobile which the two had snatched from Arambagh area a few days ago, and an Oppo cellphone which they snatched from Artillery Maidan police limits. Further investigations are under way.

SSP Omer Shahid said Defence police acting on information raided a house in Jamshed Quarters area from where they arrested Dildaar Ahmed, who is associated with a nationalist party, and seized a hand grenade, an MP-5, a 30-bore pistol and a motorcycle from his possession. The suspect is allegedly involved in the pasting of party posters on walls and anti-state activities.

Rangers raids

The paramilitary force during targeted operations arrested 11 suspects, including target killers.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said that soldiers conducted a raid in Sharea Faisal area from where they arrested Adnan Hussain alias Adu, who is involved in target killings.

From the same area, they also arrested Shahab Razzaq, who is involved in number of street crime cases.

Acting on information, Rangers personnel raided a locality in Sharea Faisal area from where they arrested nine suspects, including Noor Mohammad, Shaikh Umer, Ali Nazar, Bin Gul, Khuda-e-Nazar, Zareef, Baraat and Abdul Wali.

The arrested men were Afghan nationals and living in Pakistan illegally.

Moreover, the soldiers seized weapons, ammunitions and looted items from the possession of the arrested accused, who were later handed over to local police for further legal actions.