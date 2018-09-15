Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sports

SKM
Syed Khalid Mahmood
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Five seeded cueists fail to reach quarter-finals

KARACHI: Third seed Majid Ali and fourth seed Muhammad Bilal crashed in the preliminary rounds of the Jubilee Insurance Ranking Snooker Championship 2018 whose league matches concluded here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Friday.

Second seed Babar Masih stayed unbeaten in the preliminary rounds as he chalked up a superlative break of 104 during the course of his fifth successive victory.Top seeded and defending champion Muhammad Asif reached the quarter-finals by knocking out eighth seed Asjad Iqbal in a seven-frame thriller.

Sixth seed Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir sneaked into the last eight despite losing to Majid in a close fight. Fifth seed Muhammad Ijaz, who had lost his first four games, caused the stunning ouster of Bilal by hammering him in their last league fixture.

After the flurry of upsets throughout the four days of preliminary rounds, only three of the eight seeded cueists, Asif, Babar and Zulfiqar, managed to reach the quarter-finals.

The other quarter-finalists are Shahid Aftab, Asif Toba, Rambail Gul, Sharjeel Mahmood and Haris Tahir.

Shahid, Babar, Asif and Rambail shared the top four positions and their opponents for the quarter-finals were decided through draws.

The best-of-nine-frame quarter-finals, due to start at 10 am, will be played simultaneously on Saturday (today). Shahid will be pitted against Toba, Rambail will combat Sharjeel, Asif will lock horns with Zulfiqar and Babar will take on Haris.

Toba topped the Group A by winning all his five league matches. Asif ended as the runner-up. Asjad was relegated to the fourth position in the points table.

Babar, enjoying his best year in the national circuit, topped the Group B with five straight wins. Sharjeel claimed the runner-up slot ahead of seventh seed Aakash Rafique, Muhammad Shahbaz and Khurram Hussain Agha.

There was a three-horse race in the Group C with Majid, Zulfiqar and Rambail having won three matches each. The top two positions were decided on the basis of frame difference, resulting in the exit of Majid.

Shahid, a former national champion, won all his five matches to top the Group D. Bilal and Ijaz were eliminated as young Haris snatched the runner-up spot.

Results: Sirbuland Khan (KP) bt Asif Toba (Punjab) 4-3 (51-28, 34-58, 7-72, 70-28, 30-64, 61-33, 63-53); Sharjeel Mahmood (KP) bt Muhammad Shahbaz (Punjab) 4-3 (76-32, 73-13, 6-72, 70-39, 30-71, 36-66, 80-31); Umair Alam (Sindh) bt Ahsan Javaid (Punjab) 4-3 (8-68, 11-77, 47-60, 78-50, 97-0, 65-41, 54-39); Shahid Aftab (Punjab) bt Ali Haider (Punjab) 4-2 (84-, 29-63, 45-55, 59-4, 77-1, 96-5); Sohail Shahzad (Sindh) bt Agha Bilawal (Sindh) 4-3 (63-36, 85-2, 86-39, 26-48, 32-74, 57-68, 104-1); Khurram Hussain Agha (Sindh) bt Naseem Akhtar (Punjab) 4-3 (39-75, 42-72, 13-41, 55-44, 70-36, 70-17, 61-43); Abdul Sattar (Sindh) bt Rambail Gul (KP) 4-1 (68-19, 54-62, 42-13, 51-10, 58-45); Haris Tahir (Punjab) bt Sultan Muhammad (Sindh) 4-3 (27-65, 46-75, 61-7, 74-1, 71-42, 30-56, 77-7); Muhammad Asif (Punjab) bt Asjad Iqbal (Punjab) 4-3 (12-62, 81-19, 31-67, 70-23, 11-93, 77-45, 24-20); Babar Masih (Punjab) bt Aakash Rafique (KP) 4-1 (67-28, 52-54, 68-32, 62-16, 110-20); Majid Ali (Punjab) bt Zulfiqar Abdul Qadir (Sindh) 4-3 (110-11, 10-61, 30-62, 66-65, 75-36, 31-69, 66-42); Muhammad Ijaz (Punjab) bt Muhammad Bilal (Punjab) 4-1 (72-25, 43-06, 64-57, 29-65, 53-23); Umair Alam (Sindh) bt Abdul Sattar (Sindh) 4-3 (39-37, 5-60, 66-39, 54-44, 10-65, 33-66, 53-31).

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC