KCR most important project for Karachi: CM

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has urged Chinese authorities to support him as he plans to take up the unfinished projects of the Karachi Circular Railways, Dhabeji Economic Zone and Keti Bunder port from where they were left off at the conclusion of his last tenure.

Talking to Chinese Consul General Wang Yu, who called on him at the CM House on Friday, Shah said the KCR was the most important project for Karachi. “It was included in CPEC and later it was delayed due to some reasons, but now the time has come to take up the project once again.” He said the Keti Bunder port and Dhabeji Economic Zone were also among his top priorities and land had been allocated for the economic zone and funds allocated for its infrastructure development.

Consul General Yu said Chinese authorities were keen to complete the CPEC projects and would fulfil all their commitments made with the previous government in Pakistan.

He also expressed interest in non-CPEC projects such as the proposed installation of a desalination plant, construction of treatment plants and development of sewerage system in the city. Yu said the Chinese authorities were also interested in working with the Sindh government on canal lining.

The CM directed his Principal Secretary Sohail Rajput to tell the Sindh Board of Investment and Planning & Development department to further coordinate with the Chinese consul general’s office in this regard.