Villagers protest illegal ‘raids’

PESHAWAR: A group of residents of the Regi village on Thursday staged a protest against the cops of Regi Police Station.

Led by village elders Ashfaq Khalil, Amanat Khalil and others, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and chanted slogans against the alleged highhandedness of the Station House Officer of the Regi Police Station.

Speaking on the occasion, the elders said that the police were raiding homes without following the procedure.

The protesters alleged that SHO Imranuddin was harassing women and children during the raids. They asked the government to transfer the cop from the area.