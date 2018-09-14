Students protest doctors’ negligence

BANNU: The students of Bannu University of Science and Technology (BUST) on Thursday staged protest sit-in in Khalifa Gulnawaz Medical Complex (KGMC) against the alleged negligence of doctors that claimed the life of a student.

Carrying banners inscribed with derogatory remarks against the KGMC administration, hundreds of students gathered at the main university campus and held a protest rally.

The protesting students accused the doctors of negligence that led to the death of the student.

Speaking on the occasion, Shoaib Khan Malang, president of Voice of Students Society, and others said that Muhammad Aziz, a resident of Nowshera, was brought to the KGMC hospital in an injured condition on September 6.

They said the hospital administration told them that the CT scan machine was out of order and the neurosurgeon was also absent.

The students added that they shifted the injured colleague to a private clinic where the doctors referred him to a hospital in Peshawar. However, the student succumbed to his injuries on way to Peshawar.

They asked the relevant authorities to take strict action against the hospital administration.

Dr. Abdul Ghafoor, director hospital, assured the protesters that a strict action would be taken against the concerned doctors and staff.