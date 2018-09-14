Women’s participation in nation building stressed

Islamabad : International Islamic University (IIU) President Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh on Thursday asked academia and industry to encourage women's participation in nation building.

He was addressing an orientation session here at female campus on Thursday organized by Urdu department of faculty of languages and literature.

The session was also attended by vice president female campus Dr. Farkhanda Iqbal, Vice President Dr. Muhammad Tahir Khalily , Chairman, Department of Urdu Dr. Najeeba Arif and other relevant officials.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that meaningful role of youth is vital for the progress of society and they must be involved in co-curricular and extracurricular activities at educational institutions.

The IIU president hoped that female students will contribute in the country’s progress in future with the positive by applying teachings which were imbued in their mind by the varsity in the light of Islamic teachings.

He felicitated the university population that IIUI received record application of all times.

He said that confidence of the parents has doubled in IIU that is why university has received almost 85,000 admission application in the recent semester admission.

Dr. Najeeba welcomed the students and thanked IIU president for encouragement to newly inducted students.

She apprised the audience about university values, tradition and way of teaching and nurturing the department of Urdu.

Meanwhile, the IIU president also visited male campus and met the teachers and students of the new semester in faculty of social sciences and engineering and technology. He was briefed there about the commencement of the classes.