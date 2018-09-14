Bradburn vows to improve Pakistan’s fielding

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fielding coach Grant Bradburn has said that his target is to improve the team’s fielding.“It was a great first session with the Pakistan team,” Bradburn said while speaking to the media in Dubai on Thursday.

“The players are ready to learn and are familiar with the basic techniques of fielding,” he said. “My target is to improve Pakistan’s fielding,” added Bradburn.Pakistan will start their Asia Cup 2018 campaign against Hong Kong on Sunday. They will then take on arch-rivals India on September 19.