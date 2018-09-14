Sh Rashid says to conduct raids in disguise

RAWALPINDI: The Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid, on Thursday expressed the resolve to improve the railways even if he had to conduct raids in disguise.

“I promise I will keep a check on the railways even if I have to disguise and conduct raids,” the railway minister said while speaking to journalists at the Rawalpindi Railway Station. Rashid said that he would also improve the service of the railways and reduce its deficit by December 30. He said: “The task given to me by Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding railways will be accomplished.”

About the facilities on the trains, Rashid said: "Wi-Fi will be provided as well as functional fans and lights. “Right now, we will focus on making the best use of the money we have,” he said while adding they will try to reduce ticket prices rather than increase them. “Most of the trains are old and we need to upgrade them,” he further said.

The railway minister claimed: “We will erase the Rs42 million deficit that railways is in and will make gauges from Quetta to Taftan by December 30.” He added, "I have zero tolerance for corruption." Moreover, the railway minister is expected to meet Prime Minister Imran for a a high-level meeting today. Last week, he had announced a new tax varying from Rs1-10, according to the different ticket rates, as the Ministry of Railways' contribution towards the dam fund.