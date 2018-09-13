12 more ministers inducted into Punjab Cabinet

LAHORE: The oath-taking ceremony for twelve new ministers inducted to the Punjab Cabinet took place in Lahore Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar. The newly inducted ministers include Pir Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Meher Muhammad Aslam Bharwana, Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Muhammad Ajmal, Muhammad Akhlaq, Ashifa Riaz, Shaukat Ali Laleka, Zawar Hussain Warraich and Ijaz Masih, reported Geo News.

Among the provincial ministers who took oath are Muhammad Akhtar, Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, and Jahanzeb Kachhi.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier approved ten new ministers for the provincial cabinet. The cabinet will also include four advisers and five special assistants.

After induction of the 12 new ministers in the Punjab Cabinet, the total number of ministers in the province has gone up to 35. A 23-member Punjab Cabinet was sworn-in on August 27.