Time to remember and act!

Ishrat hyatt The 3rd International Overdose Awareness Day Annual Sports event – ‘Save Tomorrow 3 - Time To Remember Time To Act’ will be observed by the Karim Khan Afridi Welfare Foundation (KKAWF) successfully fulfilling its commitment with the youth of the country, implementing all five pillars of its agenda and associating this global event with focus on sports in connection with its program titled, ‘Sports is the Answer.’

The programme is a European Union drug abuse prevention initiative, which promotes positive and healthy behaviour generally - and substance abuse prevention specifically - among school children. The aim is not only to call attention to our Drug Awareness and Prevention cause but also as a reminder to the government for its responsibility to look after our youth.

After a successful cycle race in the first year; a football match in the second, this time the event will feature a Rugby match between Islamabad and Lahore. There will also be a candle light remembrance for those who lost their lives in overdose incidents at the Sports Complex in Islamabad on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.

International Overdose Awareness Day is an annual global event which aims to raise awareness of overdose and reduce the stigma of legal and illegal drug-related deaths. It also acknowledges the grief felt by families and friends remembering those, who have met with death or permanent injury as a result of drug overdose. To provide an opportunity for people to publicly mourn for loved ones, without a feeling of guilt or shame.