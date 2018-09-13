Two treatment centres sealed

LAHORE: Punjab Healthcare Commission on Wednesday sealed two healthcare establishments (HCEs) for wrong treatment and non-implementation of the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS).

According to a press release, a 23-bedded Meer Unani Hospital at Chowk Yateem Khana was sealed after a probe was completed on the complaint of 23-year-old Muhammad Ishaq. The promise remained elusive despite five-year-long treatment and toes of the patient were amputated by the hakeem to save his legs.

After a thorough probe into complainant’s allegations, the PHC sealed the treatment centre. The second complaint was received about a drug addiction and treatment centre, New Life Welfare Centre at Toba Tek Singh. The PHC team visited the facility and found that there were no emergency cover, psychiatry and health professionals, while 13 inmates were kept in subhuman conditions and were often brutally tortured.