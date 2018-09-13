tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A meeting of Punjab University Advanced Studies and Research Board (AS&RB) was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed here on Wednesday which approved 26 PhD synopses, 08 evaluation reports, 08 panel of examiners, one extension case and three miscellaneous cases.
