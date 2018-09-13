Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Sports

AFP
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Jimmy is ‘England’s greatest cricketer’: Cook

LONDON: James Anderson was hailed as “England’s greatest cricketer” by the retiring Alastair Cook on Tuesday shortly after he became the most prolific fast bowler in Test history.

Anderson overtook Australia great Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets when he knocked out Mohammed Shami’s middle stump as England bowled out India for 345 to seal a 4-1 series victory at the Oval.

“It’s been a privilege to play with, I think, England’s greatest cricketer,” said man-of-the-match Cook.“No disrespect to any other guys but his skill to do it time in, time out. You almost take it for granted that he is going to hit a length from ball one to over 90. It shouldn’t be like that. It’s fitting he knocked out middle stump.”

Anderson, who now has 564 scalps, said he was happy his friend was on the field to witness his record.The Lancashire swing bowler now just trails the spin trio of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list.

“When (Rishabh Pant) and (KL) Rahul put on that partnership it looked like they may get close so my job was to hold an end up,” said Anderson, at 36 three years older than Cook.“I didn’t think I’d bowl 14 overs from that end. Thankfully Joe let me take the new ball eventually which gave me a chance to get that wicket.

“He (Cook) is my best mate and he’s been brilliant — there for me all the time.”England’s ecstatic captain Joe Root labelled Anderson’s achievements “astounding” and said he hoped he had plenty more Tests ahead of him.

“For him to have taken as many wickets as he has, to even be in the same league as the likes of McGrath, now chasing the big two spinners, is a phenomenal effort and I think the most exciting thing is he’s bowling in my opinion probably at his best.

“Throughout this summer he’s been outstanding and I can see that carrying forward hopefully for a long time still.”Root described the feats of Cook, who made 147 in the second innings of a 118-run win, and Anderson, as “fairytale stuff”.

“For Alastair to go out like that and for Jimmy to finish the game off in real style, that was really fitting for those two guys who are really close mates.”Root added it was important for England to have won 4-1 after coming into the Oval Test with the series already in the bag, ahead of a three-match contest in Sri Lanka in November.“I thought everyone played a significant part and role and that’s what’s been really pleasing for me as captain and hopefully now we can really kick on from this,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari