Water crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan has asked Pakistanis to donate to the dam fund for the construction of dams in the country. In his video message to the nation on September 7, he warned that if pre-emptive measures are not adopted in a timely manner, the country will become water-stressed by 2025. He requested overseas Pakistanis to contribute generously to the fund. There is no denying the fact that building dams is not a run-of-the-mill project and to amass amount to the tune of $200 billion is a big challenge, but the Kaptaan is all optimist to collect this amount.

It is said that future wars will be waged on the issue of occupying water resources. To tackle the looming water crisis, we need to think outside the box. It is crystal clear that to meet our agriculture-related water needs, we have to rely on water coming from India. Whenever, there is a twist in relations with the neigbouring country, the first threat it issues is to stop the flow of water into Pakistan. So, the water has assumed a status of a lethal weapon which India can use against Pakistan. Political wrangling and point-scoring aside, our leadership must be on the same page to ensure a secure future for the next generation by making the dam-donation drive a successful endeavour.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali