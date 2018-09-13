Rescue 1122 cancels leave of staff

PESHAWAR: The Emergency Rescue Services in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday cancelled the leave of the staff and would set up medical camps at various points in the province to provide timely medical assistance to the mourners during Muharram.

Director Rescue 1122 services Dr Khateer Ahmad issued the directives of leave cancellation of the staff and put the rescuers on high alert to help the mourners.

On the request of district administration of Hangu, Dr Khateer Ahmad has also directed for deployment of two ambulances, a fire tendering vehicles and medical technicians in the district to provide medical cover to the mourners.

Dr Khateer Ahmad said that necessary equipment had been provided to all the stations of the services to ensure improved and timely assistance to people in need during Muharram processions and other rituals.

He said that emergency medical response unit (Bus) along with doctors and medical technicians would also be deployed during Muharram.

He said that rescue teams have been deployed at the already established supreme command posts in various districts where they would provide round the clock services to people, adding, the Rescue 1122 officers would visit these camps on daily basis to ensure presence of the staff and other facilities.