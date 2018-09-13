TDAP organizes seminar on Export of Glass Bangles

Hyderabad: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Hyderabad organized a seminar on Export Potential of Glass Bangles at Conference Hall of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry.

A large number of members of business community from Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry(HCCI) , Glass Bangles Owners Association and also a large number of artisans, manufacturers and wholesalers of Glass Bangles.

Mr. Sallahuddin Abbasi, Assistant Manager, TDAP, Hyderabad elaborated in his presentation about the important points of seminar to discuss Strength, Weaknesses Opportunities and threats in Global Markets, including modern production techniques, quality and production, international demand and supply mechanism, competition and Export potential of Glass Bangles. He also educated the participants about the role of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for the development of bangles and creation of linkages between foreign buyers and suppliers producers of Glass Bangles.

Haji Muhammad Saleem, President Glass Bangles Owners Association informed the participants of the seminar that 30 units of Glass Bangles are currently operating and around 300,000 labour including a big number of womens are associated with these bangles units for their respectful livelihood. Mostly Glass Bangle units are situated at Site Area Hyderabad, though women owned units are home based in different areas.***