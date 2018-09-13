Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

PTI govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians

US says Saudi, UAE working to cut risks to Yemen civilians
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow

Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to reach Lahore tomorrow
Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday

Turkish FM to arrive in Pakistan on Thursday
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’

‘Name of Nawaz can’t be removed from PML-N’
Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC

Avenfield verdict case: No criminal sentencing on assumptions: IHC
Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

Business

September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

TDAP organizes seminar on Export of Glass Bangles

Hyderabad: Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Hyderabad organized a seminar on Export Potential of Glass Bangles at Conference Hall of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry.

A large number of members of business community from Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry(HCCI) , Glass Bangles Owners Association and also a large number of artisans, manufacturers and wholesalers of Glass Bangles.

Mr. Sallahuddin Abbasi, Assistant Manager, TDAP, Hyderabad elaborated in his presentation about the important points of seminar to discuss Strength, Weaknesses Opportunities and threats in Global Markets, including modern production techniques, quality and production, international demand and supply mechanism, competition and Export potential of Glass Bangles. He also educated the participants about the role of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan for the development of bangles and creation of linkages between foreign buyers and suppliers producers of Glass Bangles.

Haji Muhammad Saleem, President Glass Bangles Owners Association informed the participants of the seminar that 30 units of Glass Bangles are currently operating and around 300,000 labour including a big number of womens are associated with these bangles units for their respectful livelihood. Mostly Glass Bangle units are situated at Site Area Hyderabad, though women owned units are home based in different areas.***

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari