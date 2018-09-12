Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, daughter released on parole
Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

Mattis says Afghan forces increasing vetting to avoid insider attacks

People saddened by former first lady’s demise

People saddened by former first lady’s demise
NAB must set its own house in order: CJ

NAB must set its own house in order: CJ
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM

Not opposed to Diamer-Bhasha Dam: Sindh CM
Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife

Speaking to Nawaz Sharif just before he lost his wife
Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif, expresses grief over Kulsoom’s demise
SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents

SHC orders judicial inquiry into May 12, 2007 incidents
Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Islamabad

MQ
Muhammad Qasim
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Agreement signed for collaboration in teaching, research

Rawalpindi : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Rawalpindi Medical University and University of York, UK for collaboration between the two universities in teaching, training, service delivery and research at different levels.

Dr Najma Siddiqi, a Clinical Senior Lecturer in the Mental Health and Addictions Research Group (MHARG), Department of Health Sciences, University of York, UK along with a Clinical Nurse Specialist Jerome Wright who lectures across undergraduate and post-graduate nursing and public health courses in a range of subject areas at York signed the MoU and held discussion with the RMU officials on planning of research between the two institutions.

Professor Fareed Aslam Minhas, Member Syndicate and Co-Chairman of Board of Advanced Studies & Research at RMU informed ‘The News’ that the planned research will improve healthcare in the field of mental and physical multimorbidity.

National Institute of Health Research (NIHR) Global Health Research Group on Improving Outcomes in Mental and Physical Multimorbidity and Developing Research Capacity (IMPACT) in South Asia at the University of York is a collaboration of academic, non-governmental and policy organizations in the UK, Bangladesh, India and Pakistan that have come together to develop research on mental and physical health comorbidity. The ‘IMPACT in South Asia Group’ will generate new knowledge and build research capacity to develop, evaluate and sustainably implement evidence-based interventions for mental and physical multimorbidity, said Professor Minhas.

He said the proposed programme focuses on one of the world’s most vulnerable populations, people with mental illness in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and targets a major cause of global disease burden and health inequalities in South Asia.

IMPACT in South Asia Group is led by University of York and other partners include Hull School of Medicine, UK University of Leeds, UK University of Sussex, UK University of Dundee, UK University of Southampton, UK Kings College of London, UK The London School of Economics and Political Science, UK World health Organization, Ark Foundation, Bangladesh International Centre for Diarrheal Disease Research, Bangladesh National institute of Mental Health-Neuro Science, India Institute of Psychiatry and Rawalpindi Medical University, Pakistan.

Dr. Minhas said the Group’s long-term objectives, aligned with global and country priorities for Bangladesh, India and Pakistan are to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with physical illness in people with Serious Mental Illness and to reduce depression or anxiety in people with chronic physical conditions.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?

What Nawaz and Kulsoom have in common with Quaid-i-Azam?
Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths

Cancer in Europe: more cases but fewer deaths
Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Social media mourns the sad demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Anderson seals England victory over India in fifth Test

Photos & Videos

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz

Watch: Unseen video of Nawaz Sharif’s last words to Kulsoom Nawaz
Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'

Atif Aslam croons to new Indian song 'Tere Liye'