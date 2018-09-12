Reply sought in transgender case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the Punjab government on a petition seeking direction to reserve a separate ward and room in OPDs for transgender in all public hospitals of the province. Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi issued this order on a petition filed by a local lawyer. The counsel argued that transgender are not being provided best medical facilities in public hospitals. He pointed out at least 1m transgender lived in Punjab but the government had failed to protect their rights.