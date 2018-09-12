tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.
LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather was observed in the city on Tuesday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that seasonal low lay over northeast Balochistan while a westerly wave is prevailing over the upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country.
Comments