Ties with the US

This refers to the article ‘Us vs us’ (Sep 10) by Syed Talat Hussain. The writer has correctly assessed that ignoring our grievances against India and the US, and contrary to what our foreign minister claims, the top US civilian and military officials firmly believe that “if there was one problem in the region that needed to be sorted out, it was Pakistan”.

And he is right. After Iraq, Libya and Syria, it is now Pakistan, which is on America’s target. The writer has rightly said that our only option is to cooperate fully with the US, and, thereby, help bring about our own ‘assisted death’ willingly, and without offering any futile resistance that could inconvenience the US.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi